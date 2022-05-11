First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Watch Restaurant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of FWRG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 8,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.