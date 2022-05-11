First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Watch Restaurant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FWRG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 8,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

