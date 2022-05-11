Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.89

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.89 and last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 44751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDYPY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($191.10) to £138 ($170.14) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($209.72) to £159.90 ($197.14) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($210.82) to £169 ($208.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11,693.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

