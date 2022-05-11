Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 561874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$30.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.