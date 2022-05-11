Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.20

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.20 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 118.80 ($1.46), with a volume of 609490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.45).

The company has a current ratio of 160.68, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £758.79 million and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Peter Dicks purchased 1,274 shares of Foresight Solar Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £1,337.70 ($1,649.24).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

