Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.56

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $722.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 101.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

