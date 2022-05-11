Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.56

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $722.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 101.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
