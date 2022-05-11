Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,916 shares.The stock last traded at $90.30 and had previously closed at $91.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.70.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $658.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7908 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

