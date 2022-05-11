Fosun International Ltd Buys 933 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,294.69. 50,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,599.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,750.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,230.05 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

