Fosun International Ltd Sells 758 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.39. The stock had a trading volume of 66,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,115. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.79. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.67 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

