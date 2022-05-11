Francesca Eva Irene Ecsery Sells 2,013 Shares of Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH) Stock

Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH – Get Rating) insider Francesca Eva Irene Ecsery sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.93), for a total value of £8,052 ($9,927.26).

LON MMH traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 398 ($4.91). The company had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,603. Marshall Motor Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400 ($4.93). The company has a market capitalization of £311.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 393.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 374.84.

Marshall Motor Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and servicing of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 113 franchise dealerships representing 22 various brand partners in 28 counties in England.

