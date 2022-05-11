Francesca Eva Irene Ecsery Sells 2,013 Shares of Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH) Stock

Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH – Get Rating) insider Francesca Eva Irene Ecsery sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.93), for a total value of £8,052 ($9,927.26).
LON MMH traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 398 ($4.91). The company had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,603. Marshall Motor Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400 ($4.93). The company has a market capitalization of £311.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 393.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 374.84.
Marshall Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Marshall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.