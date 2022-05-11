Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:FT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 77,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $8.79.
About Franklin Universal Trust (Get Rating)
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
