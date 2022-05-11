Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:FT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 77,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

