Frax Share (FXS) Achieves Market Cap of $233.52 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $233.52 million and approximately $99.82 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for about $14.41 or 0.00045538 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

