Frax Share (FXS) Market Capitalization Tops $183.15 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $11.30 or 0.00039662 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $183.15 million and approximately $69.58 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 61% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.59 or 0.00563723 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,037.64 or 2.03727738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00029311 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,967.32 or 0.06905823 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

