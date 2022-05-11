Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.70

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 3363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Freedom alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Freedom during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Freedom by 885.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Freedom by 364.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Freedom by 25.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.