Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of FRLN stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.27.
Several brokerages have commented on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
