Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FRLN stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Several brokerages have commented on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

