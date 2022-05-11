FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.62

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 21022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FREY. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $815.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.