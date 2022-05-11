FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) were up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 26,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,242,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FREY shares. Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $122,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at about $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at about $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,450,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

