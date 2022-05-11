FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.1%.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.64. 17,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,837. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 140.15% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,207,000 after acquiring an additional 145,938 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 194,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 57,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

