FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issues Earnings Results

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. FTC Solar updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
FTCI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 40,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,285. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.98.
In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $145,798.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,450 over the last 90 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
