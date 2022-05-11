FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issues Earnings Results

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. FTC Solar updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

FTCI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 40,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,285. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $145,798.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,450 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 265.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 233,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 37.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 97,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FTC Solar by 40.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.