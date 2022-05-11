FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $5.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 1,244,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,970,203. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 4.36. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

