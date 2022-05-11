FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,385. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $91.87.

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

