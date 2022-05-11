Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLL. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Shares of FLL stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.