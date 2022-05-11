Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

