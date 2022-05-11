Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 69.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

