Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $29,000 in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 37.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,767,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 94,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of VG stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $229,285.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,827. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.