Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $586,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $183.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.27.

