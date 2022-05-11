Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 366,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 22.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.