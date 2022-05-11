Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 84,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NYSE OEC opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

In related news, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

