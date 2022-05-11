Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 25,158 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.11. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

