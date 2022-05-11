Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Funko alerts:

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 99,076 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $1,797,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 225,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $4,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,045 shares of company stock worth $29,642,905 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165,984 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Funko by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Funko by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. 770,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,453. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. Funko has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $959.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.