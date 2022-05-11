FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Cut by National Bank Financial

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.05.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$58.50 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.03.

ENB stock opened at C$55.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$45.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

