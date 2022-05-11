FY2022 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Raised by Analyst

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TAC. Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at $4,301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TransAlta by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,274,000 after buying an additional 2,758,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in TransAlta by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 63,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in TransAlta by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 637,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.09%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

