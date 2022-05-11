Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.87

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.87 and last traded at C$9.49, with a volume of 489122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.52.
Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile (TSE:GLXY)
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
