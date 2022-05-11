Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on GALT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GALT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 273,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $77.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

