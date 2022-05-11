Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,236. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

