GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCP Applied Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,486. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

