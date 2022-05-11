Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gem Diamonds stock remained flat at $$0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

