Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Gem Diamonds stock remained flat at $$0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gem Diamonds (GMDMF)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.