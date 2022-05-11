Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

GNE stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $164.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

