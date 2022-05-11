Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.44

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.44 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 2498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 219,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 91,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.