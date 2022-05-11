Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.44

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.44 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 2498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 219,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 91,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

