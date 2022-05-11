Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 210,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

