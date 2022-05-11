Glenview Trust Co Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.06 and a 200-day moving average of $251.61. The company has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

