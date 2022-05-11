Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,902. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.75 and its 200-day moving average is $361.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.65 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

