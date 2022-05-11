Glenview Trust Co Has $11.11 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 662.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $12.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,279.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,404. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,230.05 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,591.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,747.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

