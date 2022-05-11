Glenview Trust Co Has $20.31 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,809 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

ADBE traded down $13.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.33. 3,820,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

