Glenview Trust Co Has $31 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.68. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

