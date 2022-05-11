Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1,466.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,528 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,555. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $176.35 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.