Glenview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 75,197,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,519,043. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

