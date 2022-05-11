Glenview Trust Co Purchases 145 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Allstate by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.04. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.