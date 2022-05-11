Glenview Trust Co Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.85. 3,334,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $131.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.