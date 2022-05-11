Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) will announce sales of $64.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.19 million and the lowest is $63.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $47.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $276.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.83 million to $317.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $417.98 million, with estimates ranging from $308.50 million to $547.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

GBT stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. 1,747,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,288. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,540,000. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after buying an additional 461,580 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,196,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

