Global Industrial (GIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of GIC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.22. 137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,226. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 58.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Industrial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Industrial by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

